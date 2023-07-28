Report: Emmys postponed amid writers, actors strike

People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed as strikes by Hollywood writers and actors continue, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.

The awards show had been scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18.

But event vendors have reportedly been told the ceremony will not air on that date.

SAG-AFTRA joins WGA in strike against Hollywood Studios. (CNN, CNBC, KABC)

This comes as Hollywood productions drastically slowed down as the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2.

Nearly all remaining productions stopped after SAG-AFTRA began a strike on July 14, marking the first time Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike simultaneously since the 1960s.

A spokesperson for the Television Academy deferred to Fox when asked for comment.

Fox declined to comment on the matter.

The unions representing the striking writers and actors have not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled the flames at American International College for hours.
AIC: two-alarm building fire on-campus caused by lightning strike
Dan's Friday Morning Forecast
Sunny, Hot & Humid; More Storms to Start the Weekend
Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street
Thursday storms leave damage in Westfield, Springfield
PHOTOS: damage, sights from Thursday’s storms
Robert Woods
Police: Springfield man accused of murdering roommate

Latest News

A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.
Discovery of bugs prompts Trader Joe’s broccoli cheddar soup recall in 7 states
Bone fragments believed to be from Beethoven are back in Vienna after sitting in a locked...
Fragments of Beethoven's skull possibly found in drawer
An overnight fire damaged an apartment in Holyoke.
Officials: unattended cooking caused Holyoke kitchen fire
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years