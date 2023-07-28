Severe storms cause massive damage across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday was another First Alert Weather day, as another round of downpours made their way through western Massachusetts.

We begin at our studio on liberty street, where we first saw strong downpours and wind.

Nearby on Victoria Street, a massive tree came down, and the road became closed for cleanup.

Now to Westside, where we came across a tree down on Dewey Street. West Springfield police blocked a large section of the road as crews worked on downed powerlines.

In the same area, one of our Western Mass News employees had to turn around after capturing a flooded Circle Drive.

In Holyoke, downpours and lightning. The tree in the forefront just whipping in this video.

In Westfield, The Western Mass News Weather Tracker found these trees down as we were passing through Broad street

A viewer sent us this image of a tree down on school street next door to the Hangar Pub and Grill.

The city also faced power outages leaving many in the dark, including the Big Y on East Silver Street which was closed for the rest of Thursday

Westfield Gas and Electric says they are working to restore power to customers. Over half of the customers got their power back so far. Also, the Big Y is set to reopen during its regular hours Friday.

