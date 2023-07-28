Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity during Seattle concerts

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift wasn’t joking in her hit “Shake it off.”

There was a whole lot of shaking going on during her shows in Seattle on July 22 and July 23.

A seismologist determined Swift’s shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

And that’s a new record.

The “Swiftquake” beat out the famous 2011 “Beastquake,” which was the record at the time.

That’s when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by Marshawn Lynch, affectionately known as “Beast Mode,” causing the equivalent of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.

There happens to be a seismometer next to the stadium, and Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, decided to compare the seismic activity and determined the Swift shake is the clear champion.

A seismologist determined Taylor Swift's shows at Seattle's Lumen Field caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.(Jackie Caplan-Auerbach)

It might not be the fairest fight, as the “Beastquake” lasted about a minute, while the seismic activity during Swift’s concerts lasted several hours and she had a considerably larger audience.

It also turns out The Weeknd’s concert in August 2022 was also louder than the “Beastquake,” but only slightly.

