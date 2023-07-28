Town by Town: Hot Table Charity event, Solar coating project completed

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee and Springfield.

Hot Table is opening all of its restaurants Sunday, to help fight hunger. One hundred percent of all sales will be donated to local food banks across Massachusetts and Connecticut. Since they opened their first restaurant in 2007, Sunday has always been reserved as a day of rest for the company, but for the third year in a row, they will be breaking that tradition to give back to their communities. Hot Table has donated over $51k from this event over the past two years.

In Springfield, a pilot project to repave and apply a solar reflective coating to the parking lot at the John Thomas Memorial pool has finally been completed. The project was first announced last year. Residents were invited to stop by the pool Friday and learn about the difference between a coated and uncoated parking lot.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.