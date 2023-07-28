Town by Town: Hot Table Charity event, Solar coating project completed

Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee and Springfield.
By Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ty Coney
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee and Springfield.

Hot Table is opening all of its restaurants Sunday, to help fight hunger. One hundred percent of all sales will be donated to local food banks across Massachusetts and Connecticut. Since they opened their first restaurant in 2007, Sunday has always been reserved as a day of rest for the company, but for the third year in a row, they will be breaking that tradition to give back to their communities. Hot Table has donated over $51k from this event over the past two years.

In Springfield, a pilot project to repave and apply a solar reflective coating to the parking lot at the John Thomas Memorial pool has finally been completed. The project was first announced last year. Residents were invited to stop by the pool Friday and learn about the difference between a coated and uncoated parking lot.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled the flames at American International College for hours.
AIC: two-alarm building fire on-campus caused by lightning strike
A cold front will bring storms today, then a nicer stretch of weather tomorrow
Very Humid and Stormy to Start the Weekend, but Not to End It
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street
Thursday storms leave damage in Westfield, Springfield
PHOTOS: damage, sights from Thursday’s storms
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

Cleanup crews were out in Westfield Friday after thunderstorms brought down trees and power...
Crews clean up in Westfield after severe thunderstorms cause extensive damage
Cleanup crews were out in Westfield Friday after thunderstorms brought down trees and power...
Crews clean up in Westfield after severe thunderstorms cause extensive damage
A cold front will bring storms today, then a nicer stretch of weather tomorrow
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Officials with American International College in Springfield and Springfield Mayor Domenic...
AIC, Springfield officials assess damage to campus building following two-alarm fire