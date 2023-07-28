Very Humid and Stormy to Start the Weekend, but Not to End It

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A sunny, hot July day across western Mass with afternoon temperatures nearing 90 or topping it for many. Humidity remains on the high side today too and with dew points in the 60s, it feels more like mid 90s for many in the Pioneer Valley.

Staying rain-free tonight with clear skies during the evening, muggy with warm temperatures in the 70s.

A Heat Advisory is back in effect Saturday for the Pioneer Valley with highs returning to the middle and upper 80s across the valley. Dew points will be higher as a tropical airmass builds back into our area. Feels-like temperatures should get to around 90-95 degrees. How hot it gets will be determined by wet weather which comes into western Mass with a cold front. There’s a low chance for showers or a thunderstorm in the morning, then a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy rain in the afternoon.

We have a low severe risk for western Mass Saturday, but the best chances for damaging wind, hail or a tornado will be south of the Mass Pike and more so into CT, RI and SE Mass. Storm timing should be from around Noon-2 for a start time and around 6-8pm for an end time. The main severe concern is straight-line damaging wind gusts and possible flooding or flash flooding. Storms likely produce a lot of lightning again too.

A cold front pushes southward Saturday evening, bringing an end to any showers and storms and will usher in a cooler, drier air mass for Sunday.

A shot of more September-like air is coming our way starting on Sunday thanks to a dip in the jet stream over New England. Dew points fall into comfortable levels (50s) Sunday to Tuesday and daily highs should end up in the mid 70s to around 80 in the lower valley. With drier air in place, nighttime temperatures should be on the cooler side with some lower 50s early next week! There will be a few fronts moving through that may bring a stray shower and some patchy clouds, but most of this time frame will be rain-free. Another shot of dry air looks to move in Wednesday with surface high pressure. Midweek temps get even cooler, but increasing humidity and rain chances are looking likely by the end of the week.

