West Springfield Police seek shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect.

Police allege he shopplifted from T.J. Maxx on Memorial Avenue on July 8.

If you know who the suspect is, or have any information about the incident, you are being asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 ext. 245 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

