West Springfield Police seek shoplifting suspect

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect.

Police allege he shopplifted from T.J. Maxx on Memorial Avenue on July 8.

If you know who the suspect is, or have any information about the incident, you are being asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 ext. 245 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled the flames at American International College for hours.
AIC: two-alarm building fire on-campus caused by lightning strike
Dan's Friday Morning Forecast
Sunny, hot, and humid; more storms to start the weekend
Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street
Thursday storms leave damage in Westfield, Springfield
PHOTOS: damage, sights from Thursday’s storms
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

A teenager is facing charges after allegedly being found illegally having a gun at Holyoke Mall.
Police: teen arrested, gun seized at Holyoke Mall
New Ludlow Road in Granby reopen following crash
New Ludlow Road in Granby reopen following crash
Jason Aldean.
Small Towns Against Hate: Group organizes ‘ball gown’ protest for Hartford Jason Aldean concert
An overnight fire damaged an apartment in Holyoke.
Officials: unattended cooking caused Holyoke kitchen fire