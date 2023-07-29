11 arrested following crackdown on gun violence, drug trafficking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials announced the arrests of multiple people after a recent crackdown in Springfield violence.

According to Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, there were 11 arrests made in 48 hours where suspects seized several firearms and trafficked a weight of heroin and cocaine.

On Wednesday July 26, at around 8:20 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 25-year-old Shakira Molinary on the 500 block of Page Boulevard. Molinary is alleged to have been distributing drugs to individuals who live in the High and School Street area.

Detectives investigated Molinary and observed several drug transactions from her home on Santa Barbara Street. While officers waited for the search warrant Molinary left her home and drove to a convenience store on Page Boulevard where she was later arrested.

After officers executed the search warrant they found a ghost gun, with approximately 27 grams of crack-cocaine, various rounds of ammunition, more than 37 grams of Heroin and suboxone.

On Thursday July 27 at around 2:45 p.m. also arrested 25-year-old Alexis Semprit near the intersection of Main and Margaret Streets.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the School and High Street area and observed Semprit conduct an alleged drug transaction. Semprit then was driving out of the area and the car stopped on Main Street. Semprit, the passenger in the car, were arrested. Officials found $2,462 in cash, more than 100 grams of crack and powder cocaine as well as 10 bags of marijuana.

Springfield Police had arrested Semprit just 11 days earlier on Domestic Violence Charges including reckless endangerment of a child.

On Friday July 28 at around 1 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Department arrested 25-year-old Manuel Torres, 25-year-old Hector Lopez and 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz at or inside 41-49 School Street.

Clapprood will continue to task the Firearms Investigation Unit to investigate gun violence and drug dealing in the High, School, Temple and Union Street area.

On Thursday June 27 at around 12:10 a.m. there was a shooting incident in the area with multiple shooters that left damage to vehicles. The shooting suspects are now in custody, but have not been charged with the incident.

On Friday July 28 at around 12:45 p.m. 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz jumped out of a window in an attempt to escape an arrest and was taken into custody for possession of drugs and trespassing property. When detectives then entered the building and placed Torres under arrest in a vacant apartment. Detectives seized two firearms that had Glock switches which turns a firearm into a fully-automatic weapon. They also were able to find a trafficking weight of crack-cocaine, cash and additional ammunition.

Detectives then located a third and fourth illegal firearm. One firearm had a 31 round magazine.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood released a statement that said, “Our Firearms Investigation Unit, Homicide Unit and Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) worked together and were able to take a murder suspect into custody and remove a significant amount of fire power and a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets. I’d like to thank our officers and Detectives, as well as our partners and Mayor Sarno for supporting this effort. July has seen the fewest amount of shooting victims in any month this year and the proactive efforts by our Firearms Investigation Unit play a large role in that. While I do urge our judges to hold these individuals, what I want to highlight is where these suspects are from; just one has an address in the area. The other ten suspects arrested, and the 11 subjects trespassed do not belong here. We need cooperation from Springfield Gardens to close up any vacant apartments and keep these repeat violent offenders off their premises.”

23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz of Renee Circle in Springfield is charged with:

Murder

Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License (Two Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

Trespass

25-year-old Manuel Torres of Byers Street is charged with:

Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Three Counts)

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Trespassing

25-year-old Shakira Molinary of Santa Barbara Street in Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Six Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (Two Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Heroin Trafficking 36 to 100 Grams

Cocaine Trafficking 18 to 36 Grams

Distribution of a Class A Drug

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Arrest Warrant

Arrest Warrant

25-year-old Alexis Semprit of Pearl Street in Springfield is charged with:

Cocaine Trafficking 100 to 200 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Additional Arrests in Connection to this Enforcement Effort

25-year-old Hector Lopez of St. James Avenue in Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Class B Drug

Trespassing

Springfield Police FIU Detectives arrested Lopez on School Street on Friday July 28th in the early afternoon.

26-year-old Jaekwon Sanchez of Marble Street is charged with:

Arrest Warrant – Chicopee District Court

Springfield Police FIU Detectives arrested Sanchez inside 41 School Street on Friday July 28th around 1:00 p.m.

48-year-old Luis Pellot of Andrew Street is charged with:

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

45-year-old Alfredo Rodriguez-Diaz of School Street is charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Springfield Police Officers arrested Rodriguez-Diaz Thursday July 27th around 1:10 a.m. on the 0-100 block of School Street after a ShotSpotter activation.

41-year-old Calvin Parnell of Stapleton Road is charged with:

Heroin Distribution

41-year-old Cole Swett (Homeless) is charged with:

Possession of a Class A Drug

36-year-old Emily Krause (Homeless) is charged with:

Possession of a Class B Drug

