3 hospitalized, following head-on crash near North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews in Pittsfield responded to a head-on vehicle crash near North Street on Friday night.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at around 10:35 p.m., officers were on scene in the area of North Street for reports of a car crash with injuries.

Officials revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was driving southbound near the 1200 block of North Street when it crashed with a 2019 Nissan Rogue that traveled northbound.

The driver of the pick up truck was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries along with the passenger of the Nissan. But, the operator of the Nissan was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed the area of North Street was closed to traffic from until 3 a.m. as police investigated the scene and cleared the roadway.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department and they ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Officer Silver at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.

