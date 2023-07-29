Multiple motor vehicle accident in West Springfield on Main St, Road closed

The Springfield Fire and Police department were deployed to the accident late Friday night.
By Ty Coney
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Police Department and Fire Department were deployed Friday night to a multiple motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Worcester Street.

Main Street is currently closed and will remain closed until the accident is cleared.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

