Mayoral candidates field questions from potential voters at community forum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We’re just over a month away from the preliminary election for mayor of the city of Springfield.

On Saturday morning, Springfield mayoral candidates fielded questions from voters on how they would tackle some of the biggest issues facing the city.

Out of the 5 candidates who were invited to speak, Justin Hurst, Orlando Ramos, and Jesse Lederman were the 3 candidates who accepted the invitation. Meanwhile, Dr. David Ciampi and Mayor Domenic Sarno who’s running for his 7th term as Mayor, declined the invite to the event.

We asked voters what issues they would like addressed before the preliminary election.

“Governmental transparency also gun violence and violence in general in the city of Springfield,” said one local resident.

“The three most important topics are housing, climate change, and small businesses. I think it’s really important that our community makes an informed voting decision and that they come out to vote,” said another resident.

The candidates in attendance tell Western Mass News, getting their message heard in front of large crowds like this one is crucial if they want to earn enough votes to make their way onto the November ballot.

On Saturday, they plead their case as to why they believe they should be Springfield’s next mayor.

“We should be investing in a first-class education for our residence making sure we have a police commission that is empowered and make sure we can reduce taxes here in the city of Springfield,” stated Hurst.

“The city of Springfield has just become unaffordable for homeowners, for reference, the property taxes have gone up 24% over the past 4 years alone, water and sewer have gone up 24%, it’s making it unaffordable for people,” argued orlando ramos.

“Having a new vision for economic development, a vision that truly invests in our neighborhoods and builds wealth for the people that already live here and prioritizes our neighborhood economic centers. By doing that we can really improve the quality of life for residents across the city of Springfield,” said Lederman.

All three candidates tell Western Mass News, the voters they’ve spoken with are calling for a change in leadership.

“I’ve been working hard on this election and I think that’s going to show when the results come out,” said Hurst.

“We hear very clearly from voters across Springfield that they are ready for a fresh perspective,” said Lederman.

“They’re critical, they’re the heartbeat of this city and we need to make sure that we make them a priority moving forward,” stated Hurst.

The preliminary election in Springfield will take place on September 12th. The top 2 mayoral vote recipients will earn their names on the election ballot in November.

