Officials: Springfield Police arrest suspect in deadly State Street shooting

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have announced the results of continued effort to crackdown on violence in Springfield streets that has led to the arrest of a suspect in a June shooting.

According to Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, as officers in the Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit have continued to suppress criminal activity in the areas of High Street, School Street, Temple Street and Union Street.

Authorities revealed on July 28, at around 1 p.m. the Springfield Investigation Unit along with the assistance of other departments arrested 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz near the area of 600 block of State Street in connection of the murder of Shawn Delgado.

Back in 2022, officials also arrested Perez-Cruz on firearm charges. Recently, he was arrested two months ago for riding an illegal dirt bike in the city while also facing drug charges. During the time of the arrest, Perez-Cruz was out on bail.

Mayor Sarno said in a statement, “I want to commend and thank the brave and dedicated officers and Detectives of the Springfield Police Department along with our public safety partners the State Police and Hampden County Nick Cocchi’s Department for their hard work.  Our collaborative efforts to suppress the violent criminal activity of guns and the dealing of poison on our streets will continue as we will continue to work together with all of our community and law enforcement partners to remove these bad actors from our streets.”

23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz of Renee Circle in Springfield is now charged with:

  • Murder
  • Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License (Two Counts)
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (Two Counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Possession of a Class B Drug (Two Counts)
  • Trespassing

