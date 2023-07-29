Valley Blue Sox playing game tonight despite high temps

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It felt like a typical hot summer day here in western Mass., and many went out this evening to enjoy a beloved Summer pastime. The Valley Blue Sox played Friday night after severe rain and thunderstorms made way for Summer heat and sun.

Blue Sox players told Western Mass News it was a high-stakes game on Friday, and while the team could deal with the heat and humidity, they were thankful their fans also showed up to support them in this late July weather.

“You gotta get the gallon water jugs from the gas station and pray!” joked Blue Sox first baseman Matt Bergevin.

While the recent string of wet weather hasn’t dampened the team’s spirits, Blue Sox pitcher Terry Murray says he’s lucky to play, rain or shine.

“Just being here and playing ball is such a blessing. Everyone loves it and we don’t take it for granted,” said Murray

Others, like Bergevin, say he’s looking forward to some sunshine for a change.

“The Rain-outs always mess with us. Like last night we had a two-hour delay because of the rain so it really teaches you to be on your toes and be ready to get going in a hurry,” noted Bergevin.

Bergevin also told us how the hot and humid weather impacts the way they play.

“It’s so humid that especially with wood bats the ball doesn’t fly how we’re used to during our school season because we use metal bats,” explained Bergevin.

The team’s General Manager Tyler Descheneaux says they’ve taken extra precautions with fans in mind.

“We do have extra waters set up around the stadium so we should be plenty fine with that. We set up extra tents back there too for shaded areas. The set we have behind us we kept open tonight too as a spot for people to come in and cool down if need be. So we are taking extra precautions,” said Descheneaux.

Descheneaux says the weather has caused some unique challenges this season.

“I haven’t seen a summer like this weather-wise in a long time because it’s either raining every game or it’s a hundred degrees. It’s been a challenge this summer with some of the weather but it’s still been good,” stated Descheneaux.

Even with the challenging weather, Murray shared with us his secret to getting ready to play in the heat.

“Just getting in a good meal, drinking a lot of water, and trying to stay cool!” said Murray.

The Blue Sox already clinched their spot in the playoffs which will start next Monday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.