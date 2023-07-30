1 injured, after vehicle crashes into tree on Poole Street in Ludlow
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Ludlow are on scene responding to single motor vehicle accident on Poole Street Sunday morning.
According to the Ludlow Police Department, officers received a 911 call at around 7:58 a.m. for reports of a car crashing into a tree in the area of Poole Street.
Officials confirmed the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.
