1 injured, after vehicle crashes into tree on Poole Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Ludlow are on scene responding to single motor vehicle accident on Poole Street Sunday morning.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, officers received a 911 call at around 7:58 a.m. for reports of a car crashing into a tree in the area of Poole Street.

Officials confirmed the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

