Annual homebrew showcase raises funds for ‘All Our Kids’ nonprofit in Springfield

The 6th annual homebrew showcases for “All Our Kids” took place at Paddy’s Irish Pub in Springfield on Saturday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The event happened between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and featured sampling of local beers as well as dozens of raffle prizes.

All funding will go towards all our kids incorporated, a regional nonprofit whose goal is to strengthen the sense of community between foster and adoptive families in western mass.

The five previous homebrew showcase fundraisers have raised approximately $13,000 in support of foster and adoptive services and support including roughly $10,000 for “All Our Kids.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

