Annual homebrew showcase raises funds for ‘All Our Kids’ nonprofit in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 6th annual homebrew showcases for “All Our Kids” took place at Paddy’s Irish Pub in Springfield on Saturday afternoon.

The event happened between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and featured sampling of local beers as well as dozens of raffle prizes.

All funding will go towards all our kids incorporated, a regional nonprofit whose goal is to strengthen the sense of community between foster and adoptive families in western mass.

The five previous homebrew showcase fundraisers have raised approximately $13,000 in support of foster and adoptive services and support including roughly $10,000 for “All Our Kids.”

