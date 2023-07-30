Annual homebrew showcase raises funds for ‘All Our Kids’ nonprofit in Springfield
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 6th annual homebrew showcases for “All Our Kids” took place at Paddy’s Irish Pub in Springfield on Saturday afternoon.
The event happened between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and featured sampling of local beers as well as dozens of raffle prizes.
All funding will go towards all our kids incorporated, a regional nonprofit whose goal is to strengthen the sense of community between foster and adoptive families in western mass.
The five previous homebrew showcase fundraisers have raised approximately $13,000 in support of foster and adoptive services and support including roughly $10,000 for “All Our Kids.”
