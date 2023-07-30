Chester traffic stop leads to arrest for multiple gun violations, driving unregistered car

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Chester have discovered multiple firearms in the trunk of a vehicle after conducting a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon.

According to Chester-Blandford Police Chief Dubiel, officers stopped a vehicle with Georgia plates for traveling above the posted speed limit.

This individual was driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle across the country.

The driver notified Chief Dubiel of the multiple firearms and round of ammunition in the vehicle before the search and found them in a car carrier that was in the vehicle.

The operator was placed under arrest at the Hampden County jail for multiple firearms violations, his bail is set at $5,000.

