Gary Rome Hyundai, Baystate Medical Center hosts car seat safety event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gary Rome Hyundai and Baystate Medical Center teamed up to put on a car seat safety event Sunday, to show parents how to properly select and install car seats to keep their kids safe while they hit the road.

“It’s really nice to have something in the community that I can make sure and double check myself and have the experts do it and know that it’s right.” said one local resident.

Car seat techs inspected each car that came in to see if the people behind the wheel have made sure the safety seats for the kids in the back are good to go before they hit the road.

“Every child should be in the right seat. It is the right size for them, and importantly it’s installed correctly. So, we have technicians and helpers here today. Who are making sure that every child will have a safe ride.” said Baystate Medical Center’s Director of Annual Giving and Events, Kathy Tobin.

According to Baystate Medical Center, improperly installed car seats are more common than you think. In Massachusetts, of the 5,666 car seat inspections performed from July 2018 to January 2023, 54 percent had some type of misuse present.

Pediatric surgeon for Baystate Medical Center David Tashjin tells Western Mass News if installed incorrectly, kids are at a greater risk for serious injuries.

“Either no car seats or improperly fitting car seats can lead to significant soft tissue or boney injury in kids, including head trauma,” warned Tashjin

The owner of the dealership, Gary Rome, tells Western Mass News having a partnership between Hyundai and Baystate Medical Center to donate car seats to those in need of one and making sure parents learn to correctly install car seats, is one of the best ways to ease the mind of parents and keep kids safe in the event of the worst possible scenario when they’re on the road.

“As a new parent, you’re not thinking clearly. I remember when we had our first. I was driving him home from the hospital, slowing down for expansion joints. I thought he was going to break. It’s so important that we educate these new parents so they can protect their precious cargo.” said Rome

