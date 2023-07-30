Local attractions start to reopen after disruptive rain and flooding

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -More rain has hit western Mass., days after more flooding caused damage in several communities.

We checked out the rainfall in several communities and Saturday wasn’t a total washout. At Brunelle’s Marina, the gas dock and ramps were open today and will be Sunday. This comes after the marina saw extensive damage from recent heavy rains and flooding.

“My parents brought us up here on the river at Brunelle’s it’s a beautiful place and it’s home, it’s basically home,” said Douglas Drodeau, a local Granby resident.

Drodeau has been coming here for years. While he didn’t take his boat in the water today, he still took in the views of the water with his family.

“The docks aren’t ready and they’re working really hard to get them ready and I figure ill be in in a matter of a couple of weeks,” said Drodeau

He added he is looking forward to being back on the water soon and of course before you make any plans be sure to check the Western Mass News weather app for any changes that may impact your day.

