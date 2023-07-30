Local church hosts picnic to help people in need in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The progressive community church of Jesus Christ held a picnic for the homeless on Saturday afternoon.

The harvest 5,000 event took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the church served breakfast, lunch and dinner to those in need.

They also gave away gently used clothing and had several community resource tables available that included HCS Headstart, Christina’s House and Dementia Friendly Communities and the COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic.

