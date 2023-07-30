Police: 2 injured, after shooting on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the area of Leyfred Terrace for reports of a shooting Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, three juveniles were involved and left two injuries and sent to a local hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

