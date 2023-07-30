Police: 2 injured, after shooting on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the area of Leyfred Terrace for reports of a shooting Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, three juveniles were involved and left two injuries and sent to a local hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.