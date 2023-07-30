Springfield crews respond to a car fire near Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the area of Union Street and East Columbus Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Officials confirmed no injuries reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.