22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 22-month-old girl from Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, died Sunday after a dresser overturned on her.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Jalaya Bryant.

Anderson County officials said Bryant was at her grandparents’ house in Williamston, South Carolina, when she was discovered by a family member underneath the furniture that fell.

According to Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown, it appeared the child was trying to climb the dresser when it fell over and trapped her.

Bryant was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after noon.

The coroner’s office said Bryant died from asphyxiation and there appears to be no signs of foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
Crews responded to reports of a shooting on Leyfred Terrace Sunday morning.
Police: 2 hospitalized, after shooting on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
An injured bear cub is safe and recovering, thanks to help from two Erving police officers.
Erving police officers help save injured bear cub
Officials announced the arrests of multiple people after a recent crackdown in Springfield...
11 arrested following crackdown on gun violence, drug trafficking in Springfield

Latest News

USA Cycling announced Magnus White's death in a statement Sunday.
17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance
What is expected to be the hottest month in record history is soon coming to an end.
Heat alerts for 70 million, record temps in South
In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes