3 juveniles hospitalized following weekend shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re learning new information about a weekend shooting in Springfield that sent three young people to the hospital. According to Springfield Deputy Police Chief Steve Kent, four juveniles were involved. Three of them were hospitalized. Fortunately, he said there were no lives lost.

“All I can tell you is that there were four victims, all gunshot wounds, all non-life threatening, all juveniles, just to say under the age of 18,” Kent explained.

We returned to the scene this afternoon to check it out for ourselves. One neighbor, who did not want to be featured on-camera, told Western Mass News they heard three to four gunshots early Sunday morning followed by car tires screeching.

Another neighbor, who says she was not home when the shooting happened, added that she sees children playing outside during the day, but it’s a different story at night, when it’s a very quiet scene.

The reason for Monday afternoon’s press conference was to provide an update on the firearms investigation unit that was established on June 27 to make a change in Springfield.

“The poison that was taken off our streets, to half a dozen guns that were taken off our streets, the repeat, violent criminal offenders, or a court system, and some of our judges allowed a revolving door to put back on our streets,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

In total, there were 11 arrests in 48 hours last week. Five of those were for misdemeanors and all were in the area of 41-49 School Street. This year, police have seized 203 illegal possessed firearms, including 97 seized by the firearms investigation unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.