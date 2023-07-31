Area colleges offer to help repair AIC building damaged by lightning strike

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An update on a story we first brought to you last week after a lightning strike caused a fire on campus at American International College, other local schools have offered their help in repairing the damages.

Last Thursday, fire crews responded to AIC’s campus and arrived to a fire erupting from the roof of Courniotes Hall.

Western Mass News stopped by the campus on Monday to see if there has been any progress made in cleaning up what remains of the building.

We saw water damage recovery crews and what appeared to be people clearing the building of any debris within a fenced-off area near Courniotes Hall.

After Thursday’s destruction local colleges have reached out to lend AIC any help they made need to make any necessary repairs.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the President of Springfield Technical Community College John Cook said quote:

“With so many connections between our two institutions, we can only imagine what AIC students, faculty and staff are feeling. I shared with President Benitez that STCC is ready, willing and able to help. We know in particular that our collective efforts with nursing education remains essential.”

We have also learned that Westfield State and Western New England Univerity have also expressed their willingness to help the college in any way they can moving forward.

We will continue to bring you the latest updates on this story as we receive them.

