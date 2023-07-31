Blue Sox offering free admission as team begins playoff run
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Valley Blue Sox’s journey to the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup kicks off Monday night at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke.
The Blue Sox are taking on the Bristol Blues for game one in the first round of NECBL playoffs at 6:30 p.m.
The team clinched the NECBL Western Division title after beating the Keene Swamp Bats in the regular season finale 8-7 on Sunday and ending the regular season with a 23-18-2 record.
Admission to Monday night’s game is free for all who attend.
