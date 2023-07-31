Crews battle fire at Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on State Street on Monday morning.

Earlier heavy smoke was seen coming out of a first floor window, but no visible flames.

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on State Street on Monday morning. (Springfield Fire Dept.)

Officials said that the apartment was vacant and there were no injuries reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

