Local leaders discuss crackdown efforts after fatal shootings in Springfield

By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over one month after police announced their efforts to crack down on crime in one area of Springfield, there’s expanded services underway to get guns off the streets and help others behind bars.

This task force was set up after a deadly month of June which included four fatal shootings. While officials said July was a massive improvement, there’s still more work to be done.

“You want to knock down gun violence in America and urban America? You keep these repeat criminal offenders off our streets,” said Mayor Sarno.

On Monday afternoon, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stood beside his working group of community leaders coming together to limit gun violence in the city.

“Every young person is one caring adult away from a success story,” added Jacque Rivera, Director of South End Community Center.

After four deadly shootings in the month of June and the establishment of the firearms investigation unit, officials announced that all year there was a record low number of shooting arrests in July.

In fact, of the 203 illegally possessed firearms as of July 29, nearly 100 were seized by the firearms investigation unit.

The latest sting was in the area of 41-49 School Street where 11 people were arrested, 10 of them for trespassing onto Springfield Gardens property.

Springfield Deputy Chief Steven Kent told Western Mass News, that’s not all.

12;50:16 steven kent / deputy chief, springfield police department

“In addition to the arrests that we made, we trespassed somewhere around 2 dozen individuals that don’t live there 26,” noted Deputy Chief Kent. “So we’re going to go back in there sometime around this week and clear them out again, this time they’ll be subject to arrest.”

In addition to the low crime numbers in July, Mayor Sarno is focusing on a new way to help people behind bars.

Another early-morning shooting over the weekend on Leyfred Terrace in the South End sent three juveniles to the hospital. Officials told us all of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries. That incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
Crews responded to reports of a shooting on Leyfred Terrace Sunday morning.
Police: 2 hospitalized, after shooting on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
An injured bear cub is safe and recovering, thanks to help from two Erving police officers.
Erving police officers help save injured bear cub
Behind a cold front, some pleasant and cooler air builds to start the month of August.
Refreshing Air Returns to Kick Off August

Latest News

Behind a cold front, some pleasant and cooler air builds to start the month of August.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Crews were called to a building fire on the campus of American International Campus in...
Area colleges offer to help repair AIC building damaged by lightning strike
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Child car safety and food insecurity donation, Agawam Public Library art displays
We’re learning new information about a weekend shooting in Springfield that sent three young...
3 juveniles hospitalized following weekend shooting in Springfield