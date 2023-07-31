Local leaders discuss crackdown efforts after fatal shootings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over one month after police announced their efforts to crack down on crime in one area of Springfield, there’s expanded services underway to get guns off the streets and help others behind bars.

This task force was set up after a deadly month of June which included four fatal shootings. While officials said July was a massive improvement, there’s still more work to be done.

“You want to knock down gun violence in America and urban America? You keep these repeat criminal offenders off our streets,” said Mayor Sarno.

On Monday afternoon, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stood beside his working group of community leaders coming together to limit gun violence in the city.

“Every young person is one caring adult away from a success story,” added Jacque Rivera, Director of South End Community Center.

After four deadly shootings in the month of June and the establishment of the firearms investigation unit, officials announced that all year there was a record low number of shooting arrests in July.

In fact, of the 203 illegally possessed firearms as of July 29, nearly 100 were seized by the firearms investigation unit.

The latest sting was in the area of 41-49 School Street where 11 people were arrested, 10 of them for trespassing onto Springfield Gardens property.

Springfield Deputy Chief Steven Kent told Western Mass News, that’s not all.

“In addition to the arrests that we made, we trespassed somewhere around 2 dozen individuals that don’t live there 26,” noted Deputy Chief Kent. “So we’re going to go back in there sometime around this week and clear them out again, this time they’ll be subject to arrest.”

In addition to the low crime numbers in July, Mayor Sarno is focusing on a new way to help people behind bars.

Another early-morning shooting over the weekend on Leyfred Terrace in the South End sent three juveniles to the hospital. Officials told us all of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries. That incident remains under investigation.

