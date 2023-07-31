Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee seeking more volunteers amid increased demand

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Food insecurity continues to be a hurdle for many American households and we’re learning one western Massachusetts organization needs a helping hand to get food into the hands of our community.

“You get the satisfaction of helping somebody in need and who needs a little helping hand because of what’s happening in the world today,” said Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen volunteer Mark Urban.

Volunteers like Urban are in high demand at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee.

“I was looking for something to do and get involved in my community,” Urban explained. “There’s a lot of hungry people that need assistance and this is good place, ya know?”

Lorraine’s Kitchen and the Greater Boston Food Bank estimates four out of ten households in western Massachusetts suffer from food insecurity. In April and May, Lorraine’s said they saw an almost 70 percent increase in demand for meals.

“As far as what our needs are, we’ve increased the number of people coming to pantry and to dinner, so we always need peanut butter, canned fruit, vegetables, rice…things of that nature,” said Donna Marratta, president of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen.

They also need a little more help. With only six employees on payroll, Lorraine’s is fueled by those with the desire to volunteer. Marratta told Western Mass News that volunteers at Lorraine’s spend their time packing boxes and cooking food to meet the high demand.

“We rely on volunteers in order to do our mission, which is to feed our friends and family with respect and dignity, so we do a pantry during the day [10 a.m. to 2 p.m.]. We do dinner [4 p.m. to 6 p.m.] and we do a mobile pantry Monday through Thursday from [4 p.m. to 6 p.m.] where we go to different locations in the city of Chicopee on a monthly schedule and hit a lot of the elderly subsidized housing,” Marratta noted.

It’s a busy, but gratifying, job for those donating their time.

“I’ve had people come up to me and say ‘thank you for doing this,’” Urban said.

While some need food, organizations need volunteers, like Urban, to make it happen.

“It makes you feel really good to come here every day,” Urban noted.

Urban shared with Western Mass News that they accept monetary donations on their website, food donations at their Chicopee location, and there is also the option to sponsor an event.

