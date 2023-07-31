Monson crews respond to logging vehicle fire in the woods

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews in Monson responded to a logging vehicle fire on Monday morning.

According to the Monson Fire Department, at around 11:19 a.m. firefighters were called to the scene of Woodhill Road for reports of a fire.

Crews hiked one fourth of a mile into the woods in full structural gear along with extinguishers.

Firefighters took numerous trips off road pieces apparatus to shuttle water back and forth to successfully extinguish the fire.

The Monson Fire Department received assist from Hampden and Palmer Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

