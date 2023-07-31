Officials identify man killed by roommate in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released the identity of a Springfield man who was allegedly killed by his roommate.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Euclid Avenue shortly around 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 to assist an ambulance.

When police arrived, they found an adult male on an apartment floor suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Daniel Medina of Springfield.

Robert Woods is accused in the deadly stabbing of his roommate on Euclid Avenue in Springfield on July 27, 2023 (Hampden D.A.'s Office)

Walsh added that a suspect, identified as 63-year-old Robert Woods, was located approximately a half-hour later and was placed under arrest. Woods reportedly lived in the same apartment as the victim.

Woods has been charged with murder. Leydon added that Woods is being held without the right to bail and is due back in court on August 24.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

