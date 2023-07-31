Recent hot weather, reduced production leading to higher gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s more sticker shock for people filling up their gas tanks. Prices at the pump shot up over the past week after leaving people asking why the sudden increase.

“When it starts hitting empty and you got to go here and pay $3.49 when it used to be a pretty good price a couple of years ago, it kind of hits the pocketbook sure,” said Carol Cloutier of Chicopee.

“At this point, I’ve kind of given up on any kind of relief. It is what it is at this point. I don’t think gas prices are going to go too much farther down,” said Jesse Ellman of Pittsburgh, PA.

It’s more pain at the pump for Americans as gas prices took another jump up. In Massachusetts, the price for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA, increased 10 cents over the past week. In the Springfield area, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is up approximately 13 cents. For Dave Renjowic of Westfield, paying top dollar to fill up the tank has become routine.

“It’s an everyday thing. You see it everywhere with everything that is going on nowadays,” Renjowic noted.

Western Mass News is getting answers and finding out why we’re seeing such a sudden surge in gas prices. AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told us the heatwave being experienced across the U.S. is part of the reason.

“Down in Louisiana, Texas, and the Gulf Coast area, they’ve been dealing with extreme temperatures,” Schieldrop explained. “There are a lot of refineries down there and they’re really not equipped to deal with this kind of sustained heat, so production has gone down from about 97 percent utilization to 93 percent.”

The heat wave that’s slowed down production also comes at an inconvenient time when oil production cuts announced by Russia and Saudi Arabia are affecting the fuel market globally. In the short term, these factors will be the major drivers of higher gas prices, but Schieldrop told us consumers might have to wait until the fall to see some sort of relief.

“In the long-term, we generally see prices begin to fall as we approach autumn and that’s when we switch to the winter blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce,” Schieldrop noted. “These prices are higher than they have been in about eight months. That’s something that is definitely going to jump out as people are on the road this week.”

Schieldrop added that, as long as we’re seeing extreme heat in the U.S., it’s hard to tell when prices will start to go down. However, if a hurricane or a named storm were to pop up in the Gulf of Mexico, consumers shouldn’t be surprised if prices rise higher than what we’re seeing today.

