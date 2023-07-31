Refreshing Air Returns to Kick Off August

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some seriously nice weather to wrap up what was an overall humid and unsettled July!

However, we do have one last shot at picking up a little rain this evening as a cold front moves through. Spotty, isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder move out before sunset and skies turn again turn clear.

We may feel a little mugginess tonight, but drier air moves back in overnight behind the departing front. A northwesterly breeze will help things feel more comfortable through sunrise with temperatures falling back into the lower and middle 50s.

A fantastic weather day is on the way Tuesday-if you’re a fan of an early-fall feel. Temperatures will max out in the 70s with dew points tumbling into the 40s-refreshing! North-northwesterly breezes linger throughout the day, but stay light and skies look mostly sunny.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FORECAST STREAMING LIVE

Temperatures look to get even cooler Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with some upper 40s possible across western Mass as high pressure moves overhead. Might be coffee on the deck with a sweatshirt kind of morning! Another nice day will follow Wednesday with sunshine, refreshing air, light breezes, and highs nearing 80.

Our next weather-maker is on the way for the end of the week. A southwesterly wind flow returns late Wednesday night and Thursday, which will start bringing humidity back up. It won’t be overly humid Thursday though and we will end up with more of a seasonable day along with some sunshine early and more clouds later in the day. A warm front will bring in a chance for showers and a thunderstorm Thursday night , then a cold front will likely bring another round through Friday. While Friday looks humid, cloudy and unsettled, severe weather chances for us don’t look great-which is good.

Our weekend is looking good for now with things drying out Saturday morning and staying comfortable and dry Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.