Retailers preparing for upcoming Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The much-anticipated sales tax holiday in the Bay State is fast approaching and in western Massachusetts, some stores are planning ahead and preparing for the tax-free weekend in a different way. This year, some stores are opting to have customers pre-order the items they want, whether over the phone or online, even weeks in advance of the two-day tax break.

“It’s really our busiest weekend of the entire year. It’s even busier than, you know, Christmas time. It’s truly the one time when the community can come out, save a bit of money, and feel good about themselves. It’s almost like a party atmosphere here,” said Mark Wineburg, owner of Yes Computers in Northampton.

On Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, anyone in Massachusetts looking to buy most retail items under $2,500 will be able to do so without paying the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax. 2023 marks the fifth year since the Massachusetts tax-free weekend was first signed into law. Yes Computers has been participating in the two-day tax break since 2018 and this year, Wineburg is doing things a little differently.

“You know, what we’re trying to do, so we don’t have…aren’t too crowded in the shop. We are having people call in their orders and then we run their credit cards over the weekend, so it’s officially a tax-free sales purchase and they can pick it up any time that weekend or the next week,” Wineburg explained.

Wineburg told us people have been pre-ordering already at his store and this year, he’s made sure to get enough inventory to keep up with consumer demand. It’s a strategy he said could be key to a store’s success during the tax-free weekend.

“There’s still supply shortages and it takes longer to get some products, so we order way ahead. We’ve already ordered two to three weeks in advance, so we don’t have that problem and people don’t have to wait for new products to come in,” Wineburg noted.

However, not everyone is looking to take advantage of the tax-free sales.

“I’d rather invest my money in things that would give me a greater return. I’m not for like the here and now. I’m more for the future, you know, benefit of whatever I’m spending money on,” said Nelson Rosario of Chicopee.

We should note not all items will be tax-free. Items not included are meals, vehicles, gas, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana products, and alcohol.

This year, the sales tax holiday will also apply to purchases made online, but only to qualifying items. If you’re planning on buying something during that weekend, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulations recommends getting familiar with laws that could protect you and help make a more informed purchase.

