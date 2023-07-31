Town by Town: Child car safety and food insecurity donation, Agawam Public Library art displays

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Agawam.

Hyundai Hope has donated $30,000 to support child passenger safety along with food insecurity in Holyoke and surrounding towns.

The check presentation took place Monday morning at Baystate Medical in Springfield.

On Sunday, Gary Rome Hyundai and Baystate Medical Center teamed up to put on a car seat safety event to show parents how to properly select and install car seats to keep their kids safe while they hit the road.

Finally, the Agawam Public Library announced that during the month of August, the works of Marius Sznajderman, collages, prints, and paintings will be on display on the main and lower-level gallery walls.

Sznajderman had a career that spanned eight decades.

Any displays are available for viewing any time the library is open.

Library hours for the summer are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library is closed on Saturdays until Labor Day in September.

