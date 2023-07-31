Westfield Starfires host first annual Summer classic in Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Westfield Starfires hosted their first summer classic at the walker memorial grandstand in Springfield’s Forest Park Sunday afternoon.

The team is currently in its 5th anniversary season and took the opportunity to celebrate, partnering with the City of Springfield and MGM Springfield to host their first annual summer classic.

The Starfires hosted the Pittsfield Suns, defeating them 11-7, pushing them closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Westfield Starfires owner Chris Thompson says the chance to bring this exposure to a playoff game back home is a great feeling.

“It feels awesome we see fans from Westfield and within western Massachusetts. I think for us if we can win this game here today were a few points out of a playoff spot and we can get a lot of these fans east of the river to Mullen Field for the last week of the season.”

The Starfires players held a baseball clinic for the local John L. Sullivan little league before the game, former Boston Red Sox player Jeff Frey was invited and took the chance to bring the game to new generations

“I thought it was a great opportunity to see these young kids and try to teach them fundamentals of baseball which I believe is the key to growing the game,” said Frey

The Starfires next play on Monday against the New Britain Bees with a chance to push themselves into the playoffs.

