Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack announces 2024 retirement

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The head of one of the area’s largest health systems has announced his plans to retire.

Baystate Health said Tuesday that CEO Dr. Mark Keroack plans on retiring in July 2024. He joined Baystate Health in 2011 as their Chief Physician Executive and president of the Baystate Medical Practices and was appointed as CEO in 2014.

In a statement, Keroack said:

“It has been and continues to be the privilege of a lifetime to serve as CEO of Baystate Health and partner with the amazing people who provide such outstanding care to our communities.” “While I look forward to spending the next chapter of my life with my family, I plan to be fully engaged in both day-to-day leadership and our strategic efforts to address the challenging dynamics in healthcare today in a way that prioritizes the health needs of our communities and continues our role as an employer of choice.”

The system’s board of trustees has created a search committee and has identified a firm to help with determining Keroack’s successor. The search and hiring process is expected to take several months to a year.

Keroack will continue to serve as CEO during the search process.

