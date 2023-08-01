Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack announces 2024 retirement
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The head of one of the area’s largest health systems has announced his plans to retire.
Baystate Health said Tuesday that CEO Dr. Mark Keroack plans on retiring in July 2024. He joined Baystate Health in 2011 as their Chief Physician Executive and president of the Baystate Medical Practices and was appointed as CEO in 2014.
In a statement, Keroack said:
The system’s board of trustees has created a search committee and has identified a firm to help with determining Keroack’s successor. The search and hiring process is expected to take several months to a year.
Keroack will continue to serve as CEO during the search process.
