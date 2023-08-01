Brother of late Patriots star set to face a judge in New Britain

The brother of a troubled late NFL star is set to face a judge in New Britain on a threatening charge Tuesday.
By Rob Polansky and Dylan Fearon
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The brother of a troubled late NFL star is set to face a judge in New Britain on a threatening charge Tuesday.

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week by Bristol police.

DJ Hernandez faces a list of charges for several incidents, including breach of peace, failure to appear in court, and threatening.

He was expected to enter a plea as part of a deal that would likely help him avoid jail time.

According to DJ Hernandez’s arrest warrant, police said he threatened to carry out school shootings on the campuses of the University of Connecticut and Brown University.

The documents said he posted about the potential violence on his Facebook page, and that it was aimed at those who’ve wronged him. They also showed that several people came forward to claim that he had been acting erratic. They were concerned about his mental health.

UConn police told Channel 3 that despite the texts there was no imminent threat to the university.

The arrest marked his fourth of the year.

DJ Hernandez was first arrested back in May when he led police on a pursuit.

He was arrested a second time just days later when he threw a bag with a brick and hand-written note at ESPN’s campus in Bristol. That lead to a breach of peace charge.

Last month, he missed a court date for the ESPN campus incident, which led to the third arrest and the failure to appear charge.

Aaron Hernandez, also Bristol-native, was convicted of murder. Aaron Hernandez later killed himself in prison.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Officials identify man killed by roommate in Springfield
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
We’re learning new information about a weekend shooting in Springfield that sent three young...
3 juveniles hospitalized following weekend shooting in Springfield
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

A large sinkhole has closed Snell Street in Amherst.
Snell Street in Amherst closed due to sinkhole
State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on...
Driver arrested following police chase from Chicopee to Springfield, possession of narcotics
After much debate, state lawmakers have passed a $56 billion 2024 fiscal year budget. The...
Getting Answers: State lawmakers pass $56 billion 2024 fiscal year budget
State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on...
Driver arrested following police chase from Chicopee to Springfield, possession of narcotics