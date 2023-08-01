Brother of late Patriots star set to face a judge in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The brother of a troubled late NFL star is set to face a judge in New Britain on a threatening charge Tuesday.

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week by Bristol police.

DJ Hernandez faces a list of charges for several incidents, including breach of peace, failure to appear in court, and threatening.

He was expected to enter a plea as part of a deal that would likely help him avoid jail time.

According to DJ Hernandez’s arrest warrant, police said he threatened to carry out school shootings on the campuses of the University of Connecticut and Brown University.

The documents said he posted about the potential violence on his Facebook page, and that it was aimed at those who’ve wronged him. They also showed that several people came forward to claim that he had been acting erratic. They were concerned about his mental health.

UConn police told Channel 3 that despite the texts there was no imminent threat to the university.

The arrest marked his fourth of the year.

DJ Hernandez was first arrested back in May when he led police on a pursuit.

He was arrested a second time just days later when he threw a bag with a brick and hand-written note at ESPN’s campus in Bristol. That lead to a breach of peace charge.

Last month, he missed a court date for the ESPN campus incident, which led to the third arrest and the failure to appear charge.

Aaron Hernandez, also Bristol-native, was convicted of murder. Aaron Hernandez later killed himself in prison.

