Chilly Tonight, then Sunny Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -We ended up with a very September-like start to August across western Mass and much of New England! Cool, clear and brisk this morning, then sunny and warm this afternoon-though cooler than normal.

Surface high pressure builds in overhead tonight, which will keep the air quite dry and give us clear skies. We will have great visibility for the full super “sturgeon” moon tonight! Calm and getting chilly with early morning temperatures falling into the middle and upper 40s.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FORECAST STREAMING LIVE

Wednesday will be another beauty with some early morning sweatshirt-weather followed by more sunshine and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. Breezes continue out of the north, but look a bit lighter than today.

Temperatures will be cool again Thursday morning, but with more of the south-southwesterly breeze, It will end up getting warmer and a bit more humid. Dew points only rise into the 50s to near 60 Thursday, so more summer-like but not too bad. Highs remain below normal, but return to the low 80s. A few isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible by the evening and night. Humidity will continue to rise overnight and Friday.

Our next weather-maker arrives Friday with a warm front early and a cold front later in the day. Mild, with highs in the 70s thanks to mostly cloudy skies, but quite humid with dew points well into the 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with heavy rain possible, though severe storms are looking unlikely. Wet weather looks to end Friday evening and night.

Drier air builds back into western Mass Saturday with falling dew points during the day and some decent sunshine. Sunday may feature more clouds, but is trending even less humid with highs around 80. Warmer and more humid air returns early next week with a shower and thunderstorm chance Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.