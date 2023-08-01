Holyoke crews respond to wooden walkway near train trestle on fire

Fire crews responded to train trestle that connects Holyoke to Chicopee that caught on fire on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to train trestle that connects Holyoke to Chicopee that caught on fire on Tuesday morning.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to train trestle that connects Holyoke to Chicopee that caught on fire on Tuesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 9:30 a.m. firefighters were on scene of the train trestle that connects Holyoke to Chicopee for reports of smoke in the area.

When crews arrived, they found the wooden walkway that was attached to the trestle was smoldering and they were able to quickly extinguish the fire. But, remained on scene to see if there were other hot spots.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

