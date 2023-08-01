Driver arrested following a police chase from Chicopee to Springfield, possession of narcotics

By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on Monday afternoon.

A video was taken by one of our Western Mass News producers during the search of the car around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon of the active scene.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, police tried to make a traffic stop in Chicopee for a motor vehicle violation, but the driver refused to stop.

When the vehicle entered Springfield, an officer went to the Springfield Plaza to turn around and observed the car crash. The driver then ran away on foot and the officer was able to apprehend the individual.

Later, officers arrested the driver and searched the vehicle where they found narcotics.

As of right now a name has not been released at this time and the exact charges the driver faces is unknown.

