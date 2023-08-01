Getting Answers: Future plans for American International College students after building fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An update now on the fire that cause significant damage to a building at American International College in Springfield last week.

AIC President Hubert Benitez told us it is still too early to know what the full spectrum of damages are. But clean-up efforts have officially started.

The fire that quickly consumed most of the second floor of Courniotes Hall, the health and science building, has caused staff to make adjustments for the fall just weeks away from the start of the semester.

Benitez gave Western Mass Mews an update and shared the latest on plans for classes for all students to still go on.

“Students will be holding their classes here on the AIC campus,” said Benitez. “We are doing creatively, creative scheduling. Outfitting some of our existing classrooms to make them larger – accommodate larger size of classes. We are ready to do that. That will be ready by the time the students arrive in three to four weeks for the fall term. As it relates to the faculty, we are now outfitting a number of offices in one of our halls, so they are going to have a house to conduct their usual business with students and with the deans and the program directors.”

Benitez told us AIC is still assessing the damage caused by the fire and plan to have cleaning crews, architects, and engineers on site for the next few weeks, so they can have a better understanding of how much fixing the entire building will cost.

We asked whether they’ll need to accept the help that’s being offered by other colleges across western Massachusetts or not.

“We’re considering all those options,” explained Benitez. “First of all, we’re very grateful for their offer to assist. We’re trying to readjust our scheduling and when needed and where needed, we are going to take up on some of those offers to help.”

AIC President Benitez also told us that weekly communication emails are going out to faculty and students to inform them of any updates. Also, other relief efforts may be happening in the coming weeks.

