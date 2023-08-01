Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson to perform in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.

MGM Springfield announced Tuesday that Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson will be at the MassMutual Center on Friday, September 8.

Tickets, which start at $75, go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.

