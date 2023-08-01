Jones Library in Amherst closed indefinitely due to heavy flooding damage

The Jones Library in Amherst will be closed indefinitely due to heavy flooding from Saturday night’s rainstorm.
By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jones Library in Amherst will be closed indefinitely due to heavy flooding from Saturday night’s rainstorm.

According to a release sent to Western Mass News, town building and fire officials examined the damage on Monday to determine when the library can reopen.

Based on an initial report, the leaking atrium led to flooding on the main floor and into the lower level where water flooded the fire sensors, causing the sprinkler system to charge.

There was no fire, but because the sprinkler pipes have surpassed their usable life, a large pipe in the basement burst, flooding the basement hallway and the basement stacks.

