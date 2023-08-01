MassDOT performing overnight road work on Mass. Pike in Lee and Becket

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT has begun overnight operations on the Mass. Pike east and westbound in Lee and Becket.

Paving will be done on the eastbound from mile markers 14.0 to 21.8 until Friday, August 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Guardrail repairs will also be underway on both east and westbound sides from mile markers 8.3 to 10.3 until Friday from 7 p.m to 5 a.m.

Drivers should anticipate delays and seek alternate routes.

