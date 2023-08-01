Pittsfield Police looking for motor vehicle theft suspect

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pittsfield are asking for your help in identifying a suspect.

Investigators said that surveillance video showed her allgedly stealing a gray 2014 Honda Civic and driving away.

The car had a Massachusetts license plate with the last three digits being Y66.

Anyone who may have seen this woman or the car she stole is being asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

