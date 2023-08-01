Pittsfield Police looking for motor vehicle theft suspect

Police in Pittsfield are asking for your help in identifying a suspect.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pittsfield are asking for your help in identifying a suspect.

Investigators said that surveillance video showed her allgedly stealing a gray 2014 Honda Civic and driving away.

The car had a Massachusetts license plate with the last three digits being Y66.

Anyone who may have seen this woman or the car she stole is being asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

