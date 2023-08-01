Police pursuit from Holyoke ends in Chicopee crash

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s currently a heavy police presence near the intersection of Grattan Street and Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police spokesperson Travis Odiorne said that a pursuit that started in Holyoke resulted in a crash near that Chicopee intersection.

The suspect in the vehicle reportedly fled on-foot and K-9s are conducting a search.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

