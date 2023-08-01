Practice kicks off for high school football in Wilbraham as playoffs season approaches

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s already August and that means high school football season will be here before we know it. Now, we are counting down to kickoff.

At Minnechaug Regional High School these student athletes are putting in the work now that they hope will pay off during the regular season.

It’s the final week of the “Excel 7 on 7 league” it allows players to get on the gridiron and compete while leaving their helmets and pads on the sidelines.

The league is in its 6th year and organizers told Western Mass News that 20 teams are competing, making this season the biggest ever.

Springfield Youth Football and West Springfield sit at the top of the standings heading into Tuesday night’s action.

Westside junior quarterback Nate stone told Western Mass News what he’s using this time to work on.

“Just keep gelling with my team, throwing to the open players, making the right reads,” said Nate Stone. “I lost a lot of weight so I can run faster now, more agility work.”

This program, which started back on June 20 is entirely player-led. That’s because coaches cannot officially work with their team until the start of camp on Friday, August 18.

Organizers added it’s a great way to inspire the players to work together off the field.

The playoffs will take place on Wednesday when a 7 on 7 champion will be crowned.

