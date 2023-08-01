Residents dreaming what they would do with $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Tuesday is a big night for lottery players out there.
By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday is a big night for lottery players out there. We once again have a Mega Millions jackpot that is a little more than one billion dollars and some in western Massachusetts are already talking about what they would do with that kind of dough.

Some of us can have an idea of what winning one million dollars looks like, but imagine what winning a billion dollars looks like. Millions of people across the nation have a chance to do just that with Mega Millions having an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion, making some western Massachusets residents excited.

“The first time I ever scratched a ticket, I won $108…but I’ve won nothing since then, except for a couple of dollars here and there,” said Sam Glover of Springfield.

]The cash value for the grand prize winner would be a little more than $550 million, which is still a lot of cash. Western Mass News stopped by The Copperline in Chicopee and saw some customers take a minute to buy what they hope is the winning ticket. Glover is the founder of the nonprofit Allison’s Helping Hand. She said she would use a good chunk of the money to make a more teen friendly space in the city.

“A skate park under the highway would be excellent…and having a teen lounge with a snack bar and having local kids bands play…just a safe space for kids because there is not a lot of places with them around here,” Glover added.

Glover also said she would put some of the winnings into research for retinitis pigmentosa, an eye disease in which an eye’s back wall is damaged and causes vision impairment. At the moment, she has this advice for those thinking about playing.

“If you don’t put in a number, you have zero chance of winning,” Glover added.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Officials identify man killed by roommate in Springfield
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on...
Holyoke man arrested following police chase from Chicopee to Springfield
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
We’re learning new information about a weekend shooting in Springfield that sent three young...
3 juveniles hospitalized following weekend shooting in Springfield

Latest News

American Football
Practice kicks off for high school football in Wilbraham as playoffs season approaches
Officials with American International College in Springfield and Springfield Mayor Domenic...
Getting Answers: Future plans for American International College students after building fire
There’s currently heavy police presence near the intersection of Grattan Street and Memorial...
2 arrested after police pursuit from Holyoke ends in Chicopee crash
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Student shadow boxes display, Tykes Tuesday, farmer’s market