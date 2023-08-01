Snell Street in Amherst closed due to sinkhole

A large sinkhole has closed Snell Street in Amherst.
A large sinkhole has closed Snell Street in Amherst.(KPLC (Canva))
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A large sinkhole has closed Snell Street in Amherst.

Amherst Police said that the “significant” hole in the roadway was caused after a nearby 16-inch sewer main collapsed.

Drivers are being asked to use South Pleasant Steet to get up to Moody Field and 172 Snell Street and use Route 9 to access up to 208 Snell Street.

Police indicated that the closure will be an “extended” and they will release more details once they receive new information from the town’s Department of Public Works.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Officials identify man killed by roommate in Springfield
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
We’re learning new information about a weekend shooting in Springfield that sent three young...
3 juveniles hospitalized following weekend shooting in Springfield
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on...
Driver arrested following police chase from Chicopee to Springfield, possession of narcotics
After much debate, state lawmakers have passed a $56 billion 2024 fiscal year budget. The...
Getting Answers: State lawmakers pass $56 billion 2024 fiscal year budget
State, Springfield, and Chicopee officers arrested a person in the area of Liberty Street on...
Driver arrested following police chase from Chicopee to Springfield, possession of narcotics
The Jones Library in Amherst will be closed indefinitely due to heavy flooding from Saturday...
Jones Library in Amherst closed indefinitely due to heavy flooding damage