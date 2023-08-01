Snell Street in Amherst closed due to sinkhole

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A large sinkhole has closed Snell Street in Amherst.

Amherst Police said that the “significant” hole in the roadway was caused after a nearby 16-inch sewer main collapsed.

Drivers are being asked to use South Pleasant Steet to get up to Moody Field and 172 Snell Street and use Route 9 to access up to 208 Snell Street.

Police indicated that the closure will be an “extended” and they will release more details once they receive new information from the town’s Department of Public Works.

