Springfield community leaders stepping up to address gun violence

Gun violence is sweeping the streets of Springfield this summer. It has led to special units and crackdowns on crime and it has also challenged groups in the community to work together to help those in need.

The South End Community Center is one of those organizations that Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is calling on to bring a voice to the table and help the kids directly affected by gun violence.

This week, Springfield officials gathered to announce 11 arrests in the area of High and School Streets.

“The poison that was taken off our streets, the half a dozen guns that were taken off our streets,” Sarno explained.

It comes after a busy summer and a crackdown on gun violence and drug use in the city following the establishment of the firearms investigation unit. Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Police and received data on gun violence. Through the end of June, violent crimes with guns are up more than 30 percent versus last year and non-fatal shooting victims have doubled.

Violent crimes with guns January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 = 172 January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 = 233

Non-fatal shooting victims January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 =27 January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 = 58



“It’s bad. I live in a neighborhood where they shoot a lot, so it’s very bad,” said Kenny Rogers of Springfield.

“A couple of our kids were hit with gunfire after a graduation party, which is like, these kids are all doing the right thing,” explained Wesley Jackson, executive director of the South End Community Center.

At the South End Community Center, officials are stepping up and providing a safe outlet for kids to stay off the streets.

“When they come here, knowing that they have a place to go, knowing that this is a safe haven for everyone, that’s the biggest thing for us,” Jackson added.

Jackson said they stay open until 9 p.m.

“If you’re closing at 5 p.m., there’s so much more down time and other things that can happen,” Jackson noted.

They’re offering free camps, as well as work opportunities for staffers like Rogers, a recent graduate and basketball standout at Springfield International Charter School.

“Teaching them lessons so they can improve themselves, improve their life, because some of their lives are not great,” Rogers added.

Jackson told us they’ll continue to collaborate with other groups to make a change.

“I think it’s just an overwhelming job to just figure out what everyone is doing because there’s so many of us doing good things,” Jackson said.

for a look at the list of programs that are free and available to everyone.

