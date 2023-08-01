Springfield marks start of National Breastfeeding Month

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, which is something the city of Springfield is celebrating in a special way.

“New mothers, breastfeeding is a benefit. It’s a benefit to you and it’s a benefit to the health of your children,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

It’s a month marking a common thread between mothers: breastfeeding. On Tuesday, Springfield marked National Breastfeeding Month with a flag-raising and a moment to educate the community.

“We really want to get the awareness out there to new families about the importance of breastfeeding and how it can impact both you and your baby,” said Kimberly Congden, program manager of lactation services and parent education at Baystate Medical Center.

Congden told Western Mass News that there are several benefits of breastfeeding your child. Among them include decreased risk of contracting a variety of infections, lowers the risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, and reduces the risk for sudden infant death syndrome

“That first milk called colostrum helps to provide the first immunization and providing immunity and antibodies that prevent infections in the infant,” Congden added.

There are benefits for moms too. Congden said even that first moment after birth, skin-to-skin contact can help you bond with your newborn and open the circulation for breast milk to flow. For the city of Springfield, Caulton-Harris said this month is also a moment to support mothers everywhere.

“It’s important for us to educate the public on the benefits of breastfeeding and to ensure that we as a city are doing everything we can to support breastfeeding women,” Caulton-Harris explained.

“No matter where you are looking for support, please try to get it, so breast-feeding goes as smooth as possible for you,” Congden noted.

While there are no set guidelines for how long a mother should be breastfeeding their child, it is recommended that they do it until age two.

